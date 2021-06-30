The hat in question. Photo : VALERIE MACON/AFP ( Getty Images )

A fedora never looks as cool as it does w hen it’s atop Harrison Ford’s head in Indiana Jones. Now, someone will own the iconic hat from the second film, Indiana Jones And The Temple Of Doom, after bidding $375,000 in an auction held by The Prop Store. Nearly as trusty as Jones’ whip, his fedora became a wardrobe staple for the adventurer throughout the franchise.

“Created by Herbert Johnson Hat Company, who also did the hats for Raiders of the Lost Ark, the fedora was a slight update on the original film’s version,” the auction description reads. “Costume designer Anthony Powell and assistant costume designer Joanna Johnston worked closely with Herbert Johnson on the update that incorporated a more tapered crown than the prior film... The fedora is in excellent condition, showing light wear with some signs of age, and comes stored in a plastic hat box.”

This is the second fedora worn by Harrison Ford in the Indiana Jones franchise sold through The Prop Store. The Raiders Of The Lost Ark (1981) fedora sold for more than $500,000 in 2015. The original estimate by The Prop Store for the Temple Of Doom fedora auction was in $150,000-$200,000 range. The high roller who snagged the hat has not been identified.

Other items sold at the auction from Temple Of Doom include: one of the mystical stones and a clapperboard featuring producer Frank Marshall’s name. The Prop Store auctioned off numerous iconic film items yesterday, such as Captain Picard’s flute from the Star Trek: The Next Generation episode “The Inner Light,” the original Statler and Waldorf puppet heads from The Muppets, and Harry Potter’s glasses. While most of the items go for much less than $375,000, The Prop Store has sold other big ticket items like the statuette of the Maltese Falcon, which went for a whopping $4 million, and Luke Skywalker’s lightsaber from Star Wars and The Empire Strikes Back, which sold for $450,000.

Ford will sport the fedora one last time, for the fifth installment of Indiana Jones, which is currently in production.