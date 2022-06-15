Since Pretty Little Liars’ premiere in 2010, networks have attempted to create a whole universe where everyone is nice-looking, short, and incapable of telling the truth. Thus far, though, the Pretty Little Liars extended universe has been a bust. There was the supernatural spin-off Ravenswood (axed after one season) in 2014. And who could forget Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists (axed after three months) in 2019.

Hellbent on turning this cult TV series into a full-on, real-deal franchise, HBO Max released the teaser trailer for the extra dark and gritty spin-off that looks like something out of a David Fincher movie.

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin | Official Teaser | HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin is a soft reboot from the original series, featuring new Liars and a new town but in the same universe. Here’s the synopsis:

Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls— brand-new set of Little Liars—find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own. In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.

It seems like HBO is also hoping to engage the fan community before the show premieres. The teaser also features a call for the Millwood tipline, which fans can call to sign up for text updates regarding the “mysterious events happening around town.”



Thankfully, HBO isn’t getting weird with its release dates. Oh, wait, they are! Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin premieres with three episodes on July 28. Two new episodes will air on August 4 and August 11, with the final three coming on August 28.