With Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy’s “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour” in the rearview, it’s time to start planning Harlivy’s next trip. Thankfully, HBO Max and Warner Bros. are already gassing up the bus.

In an unprecedented move considering the last few months, HBO Max and Warner Bros. Discovery actually renewed a TV show and it’s the fantastic Harley Quinn, which is currently mid-way through its third season. The show, which successfully made the jump from the late-DC streaming service, DC Universe, to HBO earlier this summer, has been a critical darling and cult favorite since 2020.

Along with the renewal, HBO also announced that the series would get a new showrunner: Sarah Peters, a Harley Quinn writer since season one. Current showrunners, Patrick Schumacker and Justin Halpern, will remain involved with the series as producers. “We are ecstatic that HBO Max wants the story of Harley and Ivy to continue,” Schumacker and Halpern said in a statement. “And we are equally thrilled that this next season will be in great hands with Sarah Peters as our showrunner and Ceci Aranovich overseeing animation production, as they have both greatly influenced the show with their brilliance since the beginning.”

Advertisement

It’s been so long since we’ve seen any good news coming out of the DC arm of Warner Bros., what with the animation cutbacks, the canceling of scripted shows, the layoffs, and general disarray and chaos at the studio. But along with James Gunn’s Peacemaker, Harley Quinn has been offering comic book fans and even non-comic book fans something to look forward to in our superhero-saturated media landscape.

We, as any reader can tell, are big fans of Harley Quinn. In her review for the A.V. Club, Jenna Scherer wrote:

It’s this wild combination of emotional honesty, filthy humor, and graphic violence that makes Harley Quinn one of the most underrated series on TV today—and dare we say the best Batman-related property of the modern age. And in the wake of a second season that broke ground for LGBTQ+ representation in the overcrowded superhero genre, season three continues to fire on all cylinders.

G/O Media may get a commission 28% Off Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds Music+

These are the pinnacle of Apple AirPod design, and feature active noise cancelling, a transparency mode for when you need to hear what’s around you, spatial audio for accuracy, adaptive EQ, and are even sweat resistant. Buy for $180 from Amazon Advertisement

Harley Quinn airs on Thursdays at 10 P.M. on HBO Max.

