The end of the world won’t be the end of people if the trailer for HBO Max’s hotly anticipated series Station Eleven reveals. Evoking the horseback riding culture of the early days of The Walking Dead, this adaptation of Emily St. John Mandel’s international bestseller is a sprawling post-apocalyptic television series.

Station Eleven’s trailer succinctly lays out the premise. As a virus ravages humanity (ugh, c’mon, already?), a theater troupe takes up residence in an abandoned airport, which according to one character is “the best thing that could’ve happened.” Anyone who’s been laid over in JFK knows this isn’t true, but whatever, we’ll give him a pass because the world ended. 20 years later, they take their act on the road.



Advertisement

The book spans multiple timelines, giving a complete account of the story’s main character Kirsten. Kirsten is p layed by both Halt And Catch Fire’s Mackenzie Davis (she plays adult Kirsten) and by newcomer Matilda Lawler. Her s tory spans decades, as does her friendship with Jeevan (Hamish Patel), who becomes her de facto caretaker as a child.

There are some exciting names in the project, too. Who isn’t happy to see Lori Petty and Gael Garcìa Bernal? They’re always a welcome addition to any project.

The show comes from Patrick Somerville, the creator of Netflix’s Maniac, which starred Jonah Hill and Emma Stone and ran for 10 episodes in 2018. Somerville also spent some time in the barren wastelands of the end of the world as a writer for HBO’s The Leftovers, so that’s a pretty strong pedigree right there.

Hiro Murai, a longtime collaborator with Donald Glover, directing Atlanta, Guava Island, and the “This Is America” music video, is helming all 10 episodes of Station Eleven. He’s also directed episodes of Barry, so it’ll be exciting to see what he does with the remaining vestiges of humanity.

The first three episodes of Station Eleven will premiere on HBO Max on December 16. After that, two episodes will premiere weekly on Thursdays until the final episode on January 13.