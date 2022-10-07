We’re back with more questions about the next episode of House Of The Dragon. After “Driftmark” put the “fun” in “funeral” we’re jumping forward in time once again for the next chapter in the saga of who will win the right to cut themselves to pieces on the Iron Throne. Of course, it’s not going to be anyone as long as Viserys stubbornly refuses to die. We’re getting tired of asking, “Is he done for real this time?” so we’re skipping that question, though it’s safe to assume we’re always wondering.
Based on the previews it looks like we’re getting another time jump this week. After just two episodes with these feisty Targaryen and Velaryon kids, the next generation is going to be replaced with older actors. Bye, kids! We hardly knew you. So what shape will the kingdom be in when we return to it again? Who will fill in the cracks that are starting to form as the power structure crumbles? Who is the real power behind the Iron Throne? Let’s dive in, shall we?