2. Who will inherit High Tide and the Driftwood Throne?

There are seats in the kingdom that hold almost as much power as the Iron Throne. One of them is the Driftwood Throne of Driftmark. It belongs to House Velaryon, one of the oldest and richest families in Westeros, and comes with the lofty title of Lord of the Tides. Right now it is held by the Sea Snake, Lord Corlys Velaryon. Who will take over after him was a subject of debate in episode seven, and the matter is hardly settled. The battle over this succession is almost as significant as the one in King’s Landing, and its implications could very well spill over into that conflict in a major way.

Like every great house of Westeros, the lordship of High Tide is handed down through the male line. That would normally be Laenor, except once he married Rhaenyra his role as Prince Consort supersedes his claim, so it passes to the next in line. As the crown prince, Laenor’s son (at least in name) Jace is also out for the same reason, so then it should fall to Luke. Except there’s one small problem. Although no one has had the nerve to say it publicly, everyone knows that Luke isn’t truly a Velaryon but the bastard son of Ser Harwin Strong. This doesn’t bother Lord Corlys, who tells his wife that “history does not remember blood, it remembers names.” She’d rather see it pass to her granddaughter Baela, the oldest of Laena and Damon’s twin girls. If that were to happen, though, it would be an open admission of Luke’s illegitimacy, and by extension Jace’s too. Disinheriting Luke would only add more ammunition for Rhaenyra’s enemies to use against her when the time comes.