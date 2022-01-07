Bad news tonight for Amazon’s TV adaptation of Lois Duncan’s I Know What You Did Last Summer, as Deadline reports that the series has been killed off by the streamer after only a single season on the air—presumably because Amazon discovered some sort of dark secret about the show, like that not very many people actually watched it.



Created by Sara Goodman, the series starred Madison Iseman as twin sisters who become embroiled, along with their fairly consistently awful friends, in mysterious shenanigans related to something that happened (we’re guessing) the previous June, July, or August. (It may also have oc curred during the first half or so of September.) The series co-starred Brianne Tju, Ezekiel Goodman, Ashley Moore, and Sebastian Amuroso as the aforementioned awful friends, all of whom also…Knew What They Did The Summer Before This One.

In case it wasn’t clear, w e were not, to put none too fine a point of it, especially big fans of the Amazon show. In writing her C- review of the series, Saloni Gajjar noted that this updated take on the classic novel (and its subsequent slasher spawn) is “not as campy, slick, or even as clever as it wants to be.” Although the series did get a bit of credit for improving on the film franchise’s basic “Insert Fish Hook A into Unlikable Teen B” murder scenes, and for a few sparks among the cast, overall, “ The show’s repetitive writing makes it clear to the audience that none of these characters will go beyond their defining traits, with no meaningful evolution or insight into any of the characters or their relationships.”

I Know What You Did Last Summer ran for a total of 8 episodes; they aired from October to November of last year. The series is survived by Amazon’s other efforts to court a younger, more YA-friendly audience for its TV offerings.