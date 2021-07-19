There’s no use fighting the inevitable meme-ification of every aspect of the sketches that make up I Think You Should Leave With Tim Robinson. Now, however, the process of telling the world exactly how well you think the characters from “sloppy steaks” capture the spirit of a news headline is easier than ever thanks to the creation of meme generator, I Think You Should Meme.

Created by Patrick Breen, the site consists of nothing more than a logo and search bar. Enter a quote from the show (suggestions include “Shut up, Paul,” “Stanzo brand fedoras,” and “Taffy Lee Fubbins”) and the results are returned with optional subtitles included.



Breen told The A.V. Club he originally wanted to make the site around the time of the first season’s release since the show’s so “densely quotable” and he “wished there was a Frinkiac-style app just for my own convenience.” The announcement of the second season prompted him to get back to work on the concept, which he believes hits so well on the internet because “the sketches, however absurd, are typically built upon some kernel of relatability” that can very easily become “a kind of shorthand for recognizing [or] describing certain situations or behaviors.”

“Look at the ubiquity of the ‘we’re all looking for the guy who did this!’ hotdog suit guy on Twitter,” he says. “I’ve seen sitting congresspeople use it, because there’s a certain type of belligerent, obvious denial of reality that’s best described with that screenshot. You can’t put it into words any better.”



As for which lines of dialogue he’d search for first, Breen tells us he finds it “hard to pick a favorite sketch” but says “Spectrum”’s “dead bodies busting through shit wood and hitting pavement” has “really stuck with me” and that the first season’s car focus group and gift receipt sketches were “the ones that sold me on the show in the first place.”

Check out I Think You Should Meme over here.



