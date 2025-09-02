Oh, Mary! finds its next paint thinner-guzzling Mary Todd in Jane Krakowski

Oh, Mary! continues its casting hot streak. Jane Krakowski will don Mary Todd Lincoln’s curly wig in Cole Escola’s outrageous, anachronistic, Tony Award-winning play later this fall. The 30 Rock star will spend eight weeks sucking down paint thinner and antagonizing her very famous husband from October 14 through December 17, Playbill reports.

Krakowski has a Tony of her own and over a dozen theater credits to her name, but this also feels like a role Jenna Maroney was born to play. It’s not hard to picture the 30 Rock character sweeping into the studio in a full hoop skirt to announce her new gig. Here’s what Krakowski herself had to say about the role: “Thank you, Cole, for giving us this madcap work of genius, directed to perfection by Tony Award winner Sam Pinkleton… I am so honored to slip into the bratty curls previously worn by (my Tony Award–winning zaddy) Cole Escola, (my sister wife) Betty Gilpin, (my comedy brother) Tituss Burgess, and (mother) Jinkx Monsoon.”

“From the first time I watched Oh, Mary! downtown I thought, ‘how do I get myself on that stage in this role?'” her statement continued. “After watching Cole take the NYC taxi ride uptown and now worshipping it four times more, I made it! Oh, Mary! is a comedic work of genius that ends up in my dream version of seven minutes in heaven.”

RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Monsoon is currently leading the show, alongside Kumail Nanjiani as Mary’s Husband (in the show’s appropriately Mary-centered parlance), Michael Urie as Mary’s Teacher, Jenn Harris as Mary’s Chaperone, and Tony Macht as Mary’s Husband’s Assistant. Current standby Hannah Solow will play the character from September 30 through October 12, after which Krakowski will take over.

After seeing Burgess’ performance earlier this year, The A.V. Club‘s Drew Gillis wrote, “Oh, Mary! has room for many Marys, all of whom could bring something very different to the part.” We’ll see what Krakowski brings to the cabaret-obsessed character in just a few weeks.