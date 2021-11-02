It’s somewhat stunning to think about now, but the first trailer for Morbius—Jared Leto’s debut Marvel movie after his damaged visit to the DC universe in Suicide Squad—came out nearly two years ago, just a few months before the pandemic turned us all into living vampires. Also somewhat stunning: Michael Keaton was in that trailer, teasing a tangible connection between the Sony Spidey-adjacent movies and the actual Marvel Cinematic Universe looong before Venom: Let There Be Carnage made that connection even more tangible in its post-credits scene.

Advertisement

Morbius has been delayed a lot since then, but now it’s finally coming out and it finally has a brand new trailer (which you can see below). The basic setup for this version of the Morbius character is that he’s a scientist researching some deadly condition that is gradually killing him. With the help of Jared Harris, he develops a cure that gives him super strength, echolocation, and an unquenchable thirst for blood. Basically, it turns him into a vampire, but he’s not dead, so he’s what they call a living vampire (classic comic book logic).



The movie was directed by Daniel Espinosa, and it also stars Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Tyrese Gibson, and (at least in a cameo) Michael Keaton. Will Tom Holland’s Spider-Man show up? Probably not. Will Mahershala Ali’s Blade show up? That would really be something.



The post-credits scene in Venom 2 wasn’t totally clear about whether or not it meant that the events of Venom happened in the same universe as the events of the MCU, but Morbius has been pretty explicit about its connection to the world of Spider-Man.

Morbius will be in theaters in January of 2022, which will actually be pretty much two years from when that first trailer came out.