In our internet age, the rumor mill stops for no one, but it’s safe to say celebrities get the weirdest of the weird. However, there’s an added insanity when 1) a rumor comes from a colleague and 2) it comes with as demeaning and invasive a tone as Harvey Weinstein’s alleged claim he had sex with Jennifer Lawrence—take it from Lawrence herself. In a new Vogue interview, the actor doesn’t miss a beat when citing the comment as the wildest thing she’s ever heard about herself.

“That I fucked Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence replies in her defiant deadpan when asked: “What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?” Lawrence is literal about the reading part here—the claim came to light as part of a 2018 lawsuit against Weinstein from a plaintiff who alleges, per Variety, that Weinstein “forcibly performed oral sex on her, repeatedly masturbated in front of her, and threatened to harm her career if she objected.”

In the suit, the plaintiff alleged that Weinstein would often showboat his weight in the industry, alluding to all the ways he could help her achieve her dreams of stardom. After all, he had examples— Weinstein allegedly told her, “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she has just won an Oscar.”

In response to the suit, Lawrence released a statement categorically denying the allegations, and condemning the alleged comment as “yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies that he engaged in to lure countless women.”

“My heart breaks for all the women who were victimized by Harvey Weinstein,” Lawrence said in a statement at the time. “I have never had anything but a professional relationship with him.”



Even before the comment, Lawrence had already spoken out against Weinstein and his legal team specifically for misrepresenting comments she and Meryl Streep made in order to make it appear as if the actresses had been defending him from misconduct allegations. The defense team eventually issued an apology.

Although Lawrence may have weathered her fair share of playing defense in the past few years, she shares in the same interview that working in Hollywood post-Times Up has been a different experience.

“I’ve seen huge changes, tremendous changes,” she says, “and more representation.”