Police thank Jon Bon Jovi for helping to persuade woman down off bridge ledge Bon Jovi can be seen embracing the woman in footage of the incident, which happened on Tuesday night on a Tennessee bridge

Today, in “Random, but heartwarming” news: Jon Bon Jovi reportedly helped save a woman’s life this week, with Nashville police publicly thanking the musician for being one of a handful of people who intervened when they saw a woman standing on the side of a bridge in the city on Tuesday night. In a tweet that included a link to a YouTube video of the incident—since removed—which shows Bon Jovi talking to the woman, and then embracing her after she comes back over the bridge’s railing, the Metro Nashville Police said Bon Jovi helped “persuade” her to move away from the edge.

The musician was apparently filming a music video on the John Seigenthaler Pedestrian Bridge on Tuesday evening when he and members of his team noticed a woman standing on the wrong side of the bridge’s safety railing and “looking distraught.” Video shows Bon Jovi and another person (reportedly a member of his team) approaching the woman, talking to her for a minute, and then helping her back over the railing. No one involved from Bon Jovi’s team has commented on the incident as of yet, but Nashville police issued a thank you to the artist and his team, quoting Chief John Drake saying, “It takes all of us to help keep each other safe.”

So, yeah: Strange, but apparently nice! It remains to be seen whether the incident will enter the wider pantheon of “musician suddenly appears to help someone in a dangerous situation” stories, where it would potentially join “That Time Ol’ Dirty Bastard Pulled A Car Off A 4-year Old,” still the apex of the form.

[via Variety]