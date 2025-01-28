After Wicked Part 2 comes an animated Oh, The Places You’ll Go directed by Jon Chu Directors Jon M. Chu and Jill Culton, and not someone named “Mordecai Ali Van Allen O’Shea,” will helm an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ final book.

With a head full of brains and shoes full of feet, director Jon M. Chu and Dr. Seuss will finally meet. Free from the Waiting Place, where the mind-maker-upper must make up his mind, a Wicked follow-up, Jon Chu did find. Per The Hollywood Reporter, Chu and Jill Culton will direct an animated adaptation of Dr. Seuss’ Oh, The Places You’ll Go, from a script by Rob Lieber. With original songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, giving that Dear Eva Hansen shine, the movie will be released before 2029. Isn’t that great? Oh, The Places You’ll Go hits theaters and IMAX in March 2028.

Typically read on the last day of fourth grade, Oh, The Places You’ll Go is an essentially plotless poem that follows a nameless child as he travels through life’s various lonely, boring, sad, and occasionally triumphant phases. Released in 1990, a year before Suess’s death, it was the good doctor’s final book, offering a send-off to young readers entering a world beset by cruelty, hatred, and waiting—so much waiting. The movie is the third Dr. Seuss adaptation from Warner Bros. Animation in the hopper. In 2026, the studio will release an animated The Cat In The Hat and something called Thing One And Thing Two, which we have a pretty bad feeling about.

Nevertheless, Oh, The Places You’ll Go is off and away, in theaters and IMAX on March 17, 2028.