Julianne Moore and Stephen King open up Lisey’s Story on Apple TV Plus

Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Friday, June 4 and Saturday, June 5. All times are Eastern.

Top picks

Lisey’s Story (Apple TV+, 12:01 a.m., two-episode premiere): Netflix has Gerald’s Game, 1922, and In The Tall Grass. Hulu’s got Castle Rock and 11.22.63. Even relative streaming newcomer Paramount+ (née CBS All Access) has The Stand. Stephen King adaptations are everywhere—including Apple TV+, which is premiering a limited series based on the prolific author’s 2006 novel, Lisey’s Story. (Not only that, but King is the series writer.) The eponymous psychological drama, directed by Pablo Larraín, tells an eerie tale of abiding love and artist worship, with Julianne Moore and Clive Owen at the center. Moore stars as Lisey Landon, who tries to grieve her husband Scott Landon (Owen) in private, but her past and his fans (including one played by Dane DeHaan) intrude. Joan Allen, Ron Cephas-Jones, and Jennifer Jason Leigh co-star. Juan Barquin will recap.

Feel Good (Netflix, 3:01 a.m., season-two premiere): “Created by and starring comedian Mae Martin, Feel Good accomplished so much in its first season, offering a layered and dynamic exploration of gender, sexuality, addiction, relationships, and self-discovery. Its second season, also just six episodes, is just as richly textured and even more ambitious in its storytelling. Martin’s comedic voice is original and sharp, and the show unflinchingly embraces discomfort and mess. Many of the central themes from season one continue here: a surprisingly thin line between self-fulfillment and self-destruction, the highs and lows of relationships, the tension between one’s self and how one is perceived by others. Mae’s addiction is still a significant part of her arc here—in the span of the premiere, she both checks into and out of rehab—but season two also introduces a new set of obstacles that builds on some of the character work last season.” Read the rest of Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s review here.

Regular coverage

LaToya Ferguson’s latest Lucifer binge watch comes to an end.

Movie Night

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It (HBO Max, 3:01 a.m.): “The Devil Made Me Do It, the third entry in this hit horror franchise, deviates even further than its predecessors, fabricating a whole fictional narrative around a real case. The problem here isn’t the dramatic liberties, though. It’s that they’re much less, well, dramatic than the real events the film leaves curiously off screen: the sensational trial of one Arne Johnson, who made history (and headlines) by insisting in court that he was under demonic influence when he stabbed his landlord to death.” Read the rest of A.A. Dowd’s review here.



Raya And The Last Dragon (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.): “When Raya And The Last Dragon takes the time to ruminate on grief and recovery from trauma, it meaningfully distinguishes itself from the rest of the princess oeuvre. Just as unique as the film’s world-building is its sense of hope burnished by loss, not undermined by it.” Disney’s latest princess tale is now available to all Disney+ subscribers (not just the ones willing/able to pay the $30 premium charge).

Wild cards

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+, season-one finale): This family drama (a family affair behind the scenes, with Justin Theroux adapting his uncle Paul’s novel) comes to an end with “The Glass Sandwich.” But only for the season, as Apple TV+ has already renewed the series.