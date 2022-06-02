For The Throne

Hannah Whitten (Orbit, June 7)



Frequenters of BookTok (that’s the books community on TikTok, for those unfamiliar) may remember last year’s buzzy For The Wolf—the harrowing first half of a dark fantasy epic that follows a powerful young woman supposedly destined to be sacrificed. Now, author Hannah Whitten is wrapping up her duology with For The Throne—a follow-up that some say is better than the first. We won’t get into specifics about either, lest we spoil you on both, but they’re a great choice for fans of magic, romance, and killer twists.