The Saturday Night Live promos for this week are here, and they feature Kate McKinnon and Billie Eilish, who’s serving as host and musical guest this week. The new episode also marks Kate’s first all season. The Emmy winner took a break from the show to film Peacock’s Joe Exotic series.



In the first promo, McKinnon points out that Eilish will be turning 20 on December 18. She asks Eilish if she’s been told yet “the big secret about the world that’s been passed down from generation to generation.” McKinnon whispers said secret in her ear, and Eilish sadly answers , “That’s horrible.”



In the other segments, Eilish pokes fun at McKinnon for bragging about her celebrity impressions, and the pair talk about the wonders of Christmas in New York.

This is Eilish’s second time as musical guest; she previously performed on the show in September 2019. It will be her first time hosting. Other musicians who’ve pulled double duty include: Chance The Rapper, Justin Timberlake, Harry Styles, Miley Cyrus, and Halsey. The most recent singer to do it was Nick Jonas.

On this week’s episode, fans can probably expect an appearance from Eilish’s brother and collaborator Finneas, who performed with her during her first time on the show, too. There will probably be a digital short where Eilish sings the hook of a song starring either Pete Davidson or the sketch team Please Don’t Destroy Me, who joined the show this season (they did something similar during a November episode when Taylor Swift was the musical guest).

As for celebrity impressions, it’s possible Eilish will poke fun at some of her fellow Gen Z celebs, like Charli D’Amelio or Millie Bobbie Brown. Eilish also shares more than a passing resemblance to Colin Jost’s wife Scarlett Johansson, so it wouldn’t be surprising if that came up during “ Weekend Update.”

After this week, the show has just one more episode before their Christmas break (hosted by Paul Rudd with musical guest Charli XCX), so they’ll probably throw some festive sketches in the mix, too.