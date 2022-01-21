Last year, former Skins star Kathryn Prescott was hospitalized for critical injuries after she was h it by a cement truck in New York City. Her twin sister and Skins-co star Megan said the actor required several complex surgeries after shattering her pelvis and sustaining injuries in her legs, one of her feet, and her left hand. Four months later, Kathryn has issued an update on her current condition.



“An anonymous woman, whose face I never saw, put this rock into my hand as I was being lifted onto a stretcher. She whispered into my ear that it was for good luck. When I finally got to the operating room and was being prepped for my first surgery, one of the assistants asked me what was in my fist. I realized I had been holding onto it since then without realizing,” she wrote on Instagram under a picture of the rock . “Thank you to that woman (if anyone knows who she is, please tell me) and to all of my amazing nurses, doctors, physical/occupational therapists and surgeons at NYP and Mount Sinai.”

She also thanked Megan “for moving heaven and earth to get to me during a global pandemic and travel ban” and her friends “for being there, without hesitation, and for sending your mums, friends and sisters when you couldn’t. ” Additionally, she thanked her h ospital roommate “for being who you are and for making me laugh, even when there wasn’t much to laugh about.”

When Megan first shared the news of Kathryn’s hospitalization, she wrote on Instagram that she wanted to find a way to travel to the U.S. from the U.K. to offer support to her sister. However, at the time, U.K. citizens were not allowed to travel to the U.S. due to pandemic restrictions. She recently posted an update of her ow n the social media platform and shared that she’s currently in New York City with Kathryn.

