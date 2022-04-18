In the Super Bowl commercial for the halftime performance, every artist who performed got their own montage; with the one for Kendrick Lamar featuring the rapper hard at work writing songs. It seemed to be a hint that perhaps his follow-up to 2017's critically-acclaimed DAMN. was upon us. That turned out to be true. After a fan jokingly tweeted “Kendrick Lamar has officially retired,” the rapper quote-tweeted the fan with a link to a site announcing new material.



The minimalist site features two folders: an unlabeled black one, and a yellow one labeled as “nu thoughts.” When you click the black one, it leads to a press release that reads:

Los Angeles, CA. (April 18, 2022) - The following statement was released today by oklama, through his company pgLang at 11:00am PT in Los Angeles, CA: Album: “Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers” Release date: 5/13/2022 All factual information for this release will come directly from this source only.

The yellow folder leads to a statement written by Lamar that gives wider insight into the next era. It says:

“I spend most of my days with fleeting thoughts. Writing. Listening. And collecting old Beach cruisers. The morning rides keep me on a hill of silence. I go months without a phone. Love, loss, and grief have disturbed my comfort zone, but the glimmers of God speak through my music and family. While the world around me evolves, I reflect on what matters the most. The life in which my words will land next. As I produce my final TDE album, I feel joy to have been a part of such a cultural imprint after 17 years. The Struggles. The Success. And most importantly, the Brotherhood. May the Most High continue to use Top Dawg as a vessel for candid creators. As I continue to pursue my life’s calling. There’s beauty in completion. And always faith in the unknown. Thank you for keeping me in your thoughts. I’ve prayed for you all. See you soon enough. -oklama”

So, Kendrick Lamar’s next album, apparently titled Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, will be available in just about a month on May 13.