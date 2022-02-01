The big musical performance of the Super Bowl is, of course, the halftime show, but the pregame ceremony will be worth watching, too. The NFL announced that Grammy-nominee Mickey Guyton will sing the National Anthem, and Jhen é Aiko is performing “America The Beautiful.”

Advertisement



Mary Mary will also sing “Lift Every Voice And Sing” accompanied by the L.A. Philharmonic Youth Orchestra Los Angeles, and Zedd will serve as DJ for the pregame during player warmups.

Actor Sandra Mae Frank, who appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist and New Amsterdam, will also perform the National Anthem and “America The Beautiful” in sign language, accompanying Guyton and Aiko.

In 2021, Guyton made history as the first Black artist nominated for Best Country Album at the Grammys. She also received nominations for the 2022 Grammys for Best Country Album, Best Country Song, and Best Country Solo Performance . Aiko is also a Grammy nominee, who was up for Album Of The Year in 2021 with her record, Chilombo. She is also slated to headline Sacramento-based R&B music festival Sol Blume coming up on April 30 and May 1.

As for the halftime show, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige and Eminem will take the stage. Pepsi released a trailer ahead of the show, showing Dr. Dre as a chessmaster, assembling the ultimate rap group for the Super Bowl. The nearly 4-minute-long trailer features Eminem facing his younger self’s alter ego Slim Shady (using bizarre Star Wars sequels-style CGI), Snoop Dogg driving around LA, Blige having a glam photoshoot, and Lamar focusing on writing what we can assume is the awaited album to follow up 2017's DAMN.

The Super Bowl LVI is coming up on February 13, starting at 3:30 p.m. PT/6:30 p.m. ET. This year, it’ll be the Cincinnati Bengals versus the Los Angeles Rams.

