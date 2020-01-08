Kesha is taking The High Road with Big Freedia for her North American tour

Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images )

The last time we checked in with Kesha, she was righteously purging her life of all garbage (read: violently getting rid of an abusive spouse) in her Southern gospel-tinged video for “Raising Hell.” Since then she’s released a video for “My Own Dance”—a quick hit of oddball antics about moving to your own beat , if you’re interested—ahead of her new album, High Road, which drops January 31. By now we’ve mapped Kesha’s phoenix-like rise from her lengthy legal battle with Lukasz “Dr. Luke” Gottwald to present day, where she is visibly thriving in a much healthier creative space. W hat better way to celebrate than with a 26-date tour across North America?

The “Tik Tok” artist announced plans for The High Road Tour yesterday, which will start April 23 in Sugar Land, Texas and will conclude in Ontario June 5. Per the press release, the event promises to “showcase Kesha at her quintessential best: vibrant, rowdy, heartfelt, and badass.” Bounce music legend and longtime friend Big Freedia, who was featured in “Raising Hell,” will be joining the tour for a majority of the dates and is billed as “support,” which isn’t strictly defined by Kesha’s camp, but we imagine it’s more involved than being the opening act (and rightly so).

The fan presale began today, but the general sale starts this Friday right here. Check out the tour dates below. (The double-asterisked dates are the performances that Big Freedia has confirmed.)

Advertisement

THE HIGH ROAD TOUR

April 23 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

April 25 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

April 26 - Austin, TX - ACL Live at The Moody Theater

April 29 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre **

May 1 - Las Vegas, NV - The Pearl Concert Theater **

May 2 - San Diego, CA - Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre **

May 5 - Los Angeles, CA - Greek Theatre **

May 6 - Santa Barbara, CA -Santa Barbara Bowl **

May 8 - San Francisco, CA - The Masonic **

May 9 - San Jose, CA - San Jose Civic **

May 11 - Denver, CO - The Mission Ballroom **

May 13 - Council Bluffs, IA - Stir Cove at Harrah’s Casino **

May 14 - Kansas City, MO - Starlight Amphitheatre **

May 16 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater **

May 17 - Atlanta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

May 19 - Cincinnati, OH - PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center **

May 20 - Minneapolis, MN -The Armory **

May 22 - Milwaukee, WI - Eagles Ballroom **

May 23 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island **

May 25 - St. Louis, MO - TBD **

May 27 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia **

May 28 - New York, NY- Pier 17 **

May 30 - Mashantucket, CT- Foxwoods Resort Casino - Grand Theater **

May 31 - Boston, MA - Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion **

June 2 - Washington, DC - The Anthem **

June 5 – Windsor, ON – The Colosseum at Caesars Windsor