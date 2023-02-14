It’s been 20 years since Blade II came out, and Marvel’s film division—in the various forms it has taken in these last few decades—has been trying and failing to make another good one that whole time. Things seemed to have turned a corner in 2019 when Oscar winner Mahershala Ali signed on to star as the Day Walker, but that project had its own string of setbacks, including losing its director and an apparent filming delay last summer. Things were rocky enough that original Blade villain Stephen Dorff recently dragged Marvel for its inability to make another good Blade movie, which was fair. (He made one of the good Blade movies! He’s allowed to do it.)

But today, as part of an Entertainment Weekly interview in which he offered little updates on a number of Marvel Studios projects, Kevin Feige teased that Blade will start filming “in, like, the next 10 weeks or so.” Hooray! Actually… 10 weeks is a long time, and even Feige doesn’t seem totally convinced in that quote, so maybe he’s being cautious about all of this. That’s not really in his nature (the MCU is nothing if not a series of big swings), but it has been years of getting burned on this thing. He must be at least a little worried that something else will happen.

In that same EW piece, Feige revealed that Harrison Ford’s Thaddeus Ross will be the president when he shows up in Captain America: New World Order, and there will be some drama between him and the new Captain America. He also mentioned that there’s a fourth Spider-Man movie in the works that has a “story” and “big ideas,” with writers just now “putting pen to paper,” but that sounds very far off.