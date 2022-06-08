Acclaimed actress Kristin Scott Thomas (Four Weddings And A Funeral) is making her directorial debut with My Mother’s Wedding. As reported by Deadline, Scarlett Johansson (Under The Skin) is starring in the film, now in production.



My Mother’s Wedding co-stars Sienna Miller (Factory Girl), Freida Pinto (Mr. Malcolm’s List), and Emily Beecham (The Pursuit Of Love). Plot details are unknown at this time, but Scott Thomas will also be getting her first writing credit, with the help of John Micklethwait.

It was previously announced that Scott Thomas would be directing an adaptation of Elizabeth Jane Howard’s novel The Sea Change, a globetrotting story about a couple in crisis. She had been circling that project since 2017, and it was anticipated that she would both direct and co-star in the film opposite Mark Strong and Anya Taylor-Joy.



The British-born Scott Thomas is an onscreen staple in both the UK and France, with roles in films including Gosford Park, The Valet, and The English Patient, which netted her an Oscar nomination. She’s also been in projects like Mission: Impossible and Tomb Raider. Most recently, she can be seen in the Apple TV+ series Slow Horses, which was just renewed for two more seasons.

After wrapping up her decade-long commitment to playing Black Widow in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the next era of Scarlett Johansson’s career is beginning to take shape. (Not that franchise work was stopping her from much, considering that she received two Oscar nominations in 2020 for her performances in Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit.) Last year, she joined the cast of Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City. She will continue to be involved with Marvel Studios as a producer and is also set to reunite with Chris Evans in the Apple TV+ feature Artemis.

Scott Thomas and Johansson previously worked together all the way back in 1998. They both appeared in The Horse Whisperer, directed by Robert Redford.