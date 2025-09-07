Netflix releases teaser for its Shōgun killer, Last Samurai Standing

Responding to the success of last summer's Shōgun, Netflix has released a teaser trailer for its sword-heavy series, Last Samurai Standing.

September 7, 2025
In the grand tradition of Fyre versus Fyre Faud, Netflix has released a teaser for its own samurai series, which, at first glance, looks very much like Shōgun, with a touch of Squid Game for good measure. Based on the Ikusagami series of novels and manga by Shogo Imamura, Last Samurai Standing follows a 19th-century samurai competition in which hundreds of warriors compete for a cash prize, earning one point for every contestant they kill. Unlike Shōgun, Last Samurai Standing leans harder into the action, promising next-level samurai fencing from its 1,000-person production to “deliver some of the most realistic and visceral action scenes ever seen in Japanese television.” The teaser serves up the advertised samurai action, with the final shot marveling at the shining, clanking swords that will hopefully distract Netflix subscribers from the other popular Japanese historical fiction series that cleaned up at last year’s Emmys.

Here’s the synopsis:

Set in the late 19th century during the Meiji period, Last Samurai Standing thrusts viewers into a relentless life-and-death game. At nightfall, 292 warriors — including lead character Shujiro Saga (Junichi Okada) — gather at Kyoto’s Tenryuji Temple, each lured by the promise of a massive cash prize. Each donning a single wooden tag, participants must steal the tags of their rivals and race to Tokyo to claim victory. As the signal sounds, the temple erupts into chaos, launching a brutal fight for survival where only one can stand victorious.

Last Samurai Standing streams on November 13, 2025, on Netflix.

 
