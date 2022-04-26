It’s hard to believe that Grammy winner Lil Nas X somehow hadn’t toured…ever. Instead, we got to experience his performances through his various awards show appearances, including his latest one at this year’s Grammys.
But that’s about to change. The pop-rap star has now announced his first world tour. The Long Live Montero tour will hit major US cities (including Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles) as well as limited European dates. It kicks off in September.
Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, April 27 for Cash App users, and the general sale begins on Thursday, April 28. If this tour is anything like the performances we’ve seen, fans are certainly in for a jaw-dropping show.
Full tour dates are listed below.
Lil Nas X - Long Live Montero 2022 tour dates
09/06 — Detroit, MI - The Fillmore
09/10 — Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
09/15 — Toronto, Ontario - History
09/18 — Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway
09/20 — New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall
09/22 — Philadelphia, PA - The Met
09/25 — Washington, DC - The Anthem
09/27 — Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy
10/01 — Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium
10/03 — Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
10/04 — Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center
10/18 — Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre
10/23 — San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
11/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live
11/09 — Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmelling Halle
11/10 — Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle
11/12 — London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo
11/14 — Paris, France - Zenith
11/15 — Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12
11/17 — Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club