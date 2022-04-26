It’s hard to believe that Grammy winner Lil Nas X somehow hadn’t toured…ever. Instead, we got to experience his performances through his various awards show appearances, including his latest one at this year’s Grammys.



But that’s about to change. The pop-rap star has now announced his first world tour. The Long Live Montero tour will hit major US cities (including Chicago, New York City, and Los Angeles) as well as limited European dates. It kicks off in September.

Presale tickets are available on Wednesday, April 27 for Cash App users, and the general sale begins on Thursday, April 28. If this tour is anything like the performances we’ve seen, fans are certainly in for a jaw-dropping show.

Full tour dates are listed below.

Lil Nas X - Long Live Montero 2022 tour dates

09/06 — Detroit, MI - The Fillmore

09/10 — Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

09/15 — Toronto, Ontario - History

09/18 — Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall At Fenway

09/20 — New York City, NY - Radio City Music Hall

09/22 — Philadelphia, PA - The Met

09/25 — Washington, DC - The Anthem

09/27 — Atlanta, GA - Coca Cola Roxy

10/01 — Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Auditorium

10/03 — Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live

10/04 — Miami, FL - James L. Knight Center

10/18 — Los Angeles, CA - YouTube Theater

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Federal Theatre

10/23 — San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

11/08 — Amsterdam, Netherlands - AFAS Live

11/09 — Berlin, Germany - Max-Schmelling Halle

11/10 — Hamburg, Germany - Sporthalle

11/12 — London, United Kingdom - Eventim Apollo

11/14 — Paris, France - Zenith

11/15 — Brussels, Belgium - Palais 12

11/17 — Barcelona, Spain - Sant Jordi Club

