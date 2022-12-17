A pair of famous dudes are about to get terrorized by rogue animatronic beasts… or maybe they’re going to be putting on some rotted fur and rusty metal skeletons to do some terrorizing as animatronic beasts? Either way, Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson have joined the cast of director Emma Tammi’s big-screen adaptation of the mega-popular Five Nights At Freddy’s video game series, but we don’t know who they’ll be playing. It’s not necessarily a secret, but the Deadline story that broke this news simply says that it’s “not being specified” whether or not the two of them will be people or Freddy Fazbear and his cronies.

The original Five Nights At Freddy’s video games put the player in the role of a security guard at a spooky pizza chain that is just Chuck E. Cheese with a different mascot. When the scary robots at the pizza place get loose and try to kill you, you have to monitor security camera feeds and figure out how to avoid the robots or divert them from wherever you’re hiding. They were originally almost entirely the work of one developer, Scott Cawthon, who is listed as producer and co-writer on this movie despite the fact that he supposedly stepped away from the enormous franchise he created when everyone found out about him donating money to a bunch of MAGA assholes in 2021.

Hutcherson is probably best known for his role in the Hunger Games movie, but he was also the star of Hulu’s brilliant sci-fi comedy series Future Man. Hey, how good was Future Man? Lillard, meanwhile, was recently on NBC’s Good Girls and continues to do the voice of Shaggy after playing him in the live-action Scooby-Doo movies. He’s best known for his brief appearance in the Twin Peaks revival… well, not really, but he was really good in it. Twin Peaks and Future Man: Check ‘em out!