Although this year’s VMA s will take place at New Jersey’s Prudential Center, the awards pre-show will have a decidedly Florida flair. Rising rapper Saucy Santana, who got his start working with Rap Sh!t producers and rap duo City Girls, has been announced as a pre-show performer, along with singers Dove Cameron and Yung Gravy.

Santana is currently serving (in more ways than one) as MTV’s Global PUSH Artist of the month, and will be performing his single “Booty.” The artist has also seen other accolades from the hip-hop world, including a spot on XXL’s 2022 Freshman List.

In addition to performing, Dove Cameron is also nominated for her first Moon Person in the “Best New Artist” category. Yung Gravy, who has recently seen both TikTok and radio traction with his Rick Astley-flipping hit “Betty (Get Money)“, will perform the track in his VMAs debut. DJ Murda Beatz will also be spinning tracks during the 90-minute event.

After the pre-show concludes, the event will get going led by previously announced hosts Nicki Minaj, Dr. Dre, and Jack Harlow. Nicki Minaj, who is set to debut a six-part documentary on her career entitled Nicki soon, will also be accepting the MTV Video Vanguard Award. Brazilian superstar Anitta, reggaeton staple J. Balvin, Panic! At The Disco, and new duo Marshmello x Khalid will perform during the main televised ceremony.

On top of sharing the latest batch of performers, MTV also announced the nominees for their Social categories: “Group Of The Year,” “Song Of The Summer,” and “Album Of The Year.” Particularly opinionated fans viewers can vote on these categories on MTV’s Instagram in waves of polling. Voting for “Group Of The Year” runs from August 22-25, “Song Of The Summer” from August 25-27, and “Album Of The Year” from August 27 through the conclusion of the live ceremony on August 28. The newly-announced nominees are:

Group Of The Year



BLACKPINK

BTS

City Girls

Foo Fighters

Imagine Dragons

Måneskin

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Silk Sonic

Song Of The Summer

Bad Bunny & Chencho Corleone, “Me Porto Bonito”

Beyonce, “BREAK MY SOUL”

Charlie Puth, “Left And Right” (featuring Jung Kook of BTS)

Doja Cat, “Vegas” (From the Original Motion Picture Soundtrack ELVIS)

Future ft. Drake, Tems, “WAIT FOR U”

Harry Styles, “Late Night Talking”

Jack Harlow, “First Class”

Kane Brown, “Grand”

Latto x Mariah Carey, “Big Energy (Remix) ft. DJ Khaled”

Lizzo, “About Damn Time”

Marshmello x Khalid, “Numb”

Nicki Minaj, “Super Freaky Girl”

Nicky Youre, dazy, “Sunroof”

Post Malone with Doja Cat, “I Like You (A Happier Song)“

ROSALÍA, “BIZCOCHITO”

Steve Lacy, “Bad Habit”

Album Of The Year

Adele, 30

Bad Bunny, Un Verano Sin Ti

Billie Eilish, Happier Than Ever

Drake, Certified Lover Boy

Harry Styles, Harry’s House

The MTV Video Music Awards will air live on Sunday, August 28 at 8 PM ET.