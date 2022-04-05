It’s been 2,384 days since the release of Nancy Meyer’s last movie, The Intern. Seven years of comfortable flights thanks to that one and still no new Nancy Meyers movie. Meyers doesn’t make superhero movies, so it’s somewhat understandable that her brand of slice-of-life romantic comedies would have a hard time today. But still, her films have made more than $1.3 billion worldwide. Let Nancy make a movie.

Well, it’s about time someone stepped up to the plate, and, sure, we’ll live with the fact that it’s Netflix. Per Deadline, Meyers will write, direct, and produce a new feature-length movie for the streamer. But, unfortunately , that’s all we got. There’s no title, synopsis, or cast. Deadline’s sources say it’s an ensemble comedy, but that could describe half of her filmography.

Meyers began working with Netflix for Father Of The Bride Part 3 (ish), one of those cast reunions that were all the rage in 2020. The special brought back the original cast, including Steve Martin, Diane Keaton, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, Kieran Culkin, George Newbern, and Martin Short, as a fundraiser for the World Central Kitchen. Additionally, Meyers invited some famous guests, such as Robert De Niro, Florence Pugh, Alexandra Shipp, and Ben Platt, which really makes us wish that Robert De Niro had starred in Dear Evan Hansen.

Meyers has been an iconic producer-writer-director of comedies for the better part of 40 years. After a string of successful screenplays, including Private Benjamin, which earned an Oscar nomination, she directed The Parent Trap in 1998. That movie has since become a powerful force for those raised in the 90s. But her films in the 2000s made her one of Hollywood’s most recognizable directors, with hits like Something’s Gotta Give and It’s Complicated.

We look forward to any updates regarding this new Nancy Meyers film, wish it the best, and hope for a speedy release.