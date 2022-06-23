Brave white man Nathan Fillion has come forward to say that he would work again with fellow man Joss Whedon “in a second.” However, he probably love any work that does not involve playing a rookie cop in 2022....



“I mean, listen by his own admission that guy’s a work in progress and I appreciate that… I would work with Joss again in a second. I would work with him again in a second,” Fillion says during an episode of the Inside Of You podcast as reported by Variety.

Fillion most famously led Whedon’s space Western show Firefly as Captain Malcolm ‘Mal’ Reynolds. When the show was cancelled after one season, Fillion went on to star in the spin-off film Serenity. He also worked with Whedon on Much Ado About Nothing, Dr. Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog, and appeared in the seventh season of Buffy The Vampire Slayer as the terrifyingly misogynistic preacher named Caleb.



Aligning himself with the infamous director, Fillion says he didn’t witness Whedon engaging in any on-set abuse during their time working together. “I read that article, and nowhere in there at any point in time did he mention Firefly. I had an entirely—that was not my experience with that man,” Fillion says. On the podcast he describes Whedon as “funny, self-deprecating, incredibly talented” and “maybe a little haunted.”

Of course, two of Whedon’s most outspoken critics/accusers are Buffy and Angel’s Charisma Carpenter and Justice League’s Ray Fisher so, Fillion—who isn’t a woman nor a person of color— was presumably exposed to a different side of Whedon.

Fillion references the profile published in New York Magazine earlier this year, in which Whedon defends himself from the long list of accusations against him concerning his behavior on set, dating all the way back to the Buffy days.

Some of the accusations against Whedon include Fisher describing his on-set behavior as “gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable.” And Carpenter later detailed the alleged emotional abuse she endured at the hands of Whedon centering around her pregnancy during the third season of Angel.



Justice League’s Gal Gadot also shared an alleged incident in which she says Whedon threatened her career. In the New Yorker piece Whedon responded, “I don’t threaten people. Who does that? English is not her first language, and I tend to be annoyingly flowery in my speech.”