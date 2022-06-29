Seven (Available July 1)

Se7en (1995) Official Trailer - Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman Movie HD

After a decade and a half of creating some truly classic music videos, filmmaker David Fincher landed his first feature film in Alien 3 in 1992. While as is often the case, public perspective on that one has started to swing towards “unfairly maligned,” but for a long time after the film dropped, it was considered a disaster. But, Fincher wasn’t dissuaded and pulled on his boots to simply crush it with 1995’s unforgettable murder-mystery Seven (take that Se7en stuff elsewhere, thank you). It’s really kind of a waste of space to rehash the plot because if you haven’t seen the film by now, you’re either sorely missing out or avoiding spoilers—and this is the perfect time to watch it. Fincher is masterful at tension and the secret star of the film is the screenplay by newcomer Andrew Kevin Walker, who has sadly never even come close to topping this gem (although he did write Fincher’s latest film The Killer, due out sometime this year or next). In a 2011 look at the film, The A.V. Club’s Mike D’Angelo said “Seven remains the only movie I’ve ever seen that had me feeling physically sore the next day, due to having spent entire scenes like this one with every muscle in my body tightly clenched.”