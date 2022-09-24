Joe Goldberg’s back, with a new name, a new profession, and a new obsession. With the uttering of the famous words, “Hello, you,” the new season of Netflix’s thriller series marks its return for its fourth season. The next installment of You will arrive in two parts, with part one debuting on February 10 and part two exactly one month later on March 10.



In a newly shared teaser, we see some familiar faces, and get to meet the new members of the You family. Penn Badgley leads the show as the now-Professor Jonathan Moore, who’s taken up post in London as he tracks down the one who got away, Marianne (played by Tati Gabrielle). He’s packed up his life of domesticity after the death of his wife Love (Victoria Pedretti), and now sets his focus on academia and instruction.

We also get a first look at Lukas Gage’s (Euphoria, The White Lotus) character, who enters the season as Joe’s nemesis Adam. A wild, spoiled troublemaker, Adam’s an ex-pat who “does absolutely anything he can get away with.”

Other new cast additions include Amy Leigh Hickman as literature major Nadia, Brad Alexander as Nadia’s foe Edward, Ed Speleers as the irreverent author Rhys, Niccy Lin as entreprenuer Sophie, Aidan Cheng as artist (and Sophie’s brither) Simon, Ben Wiggins as the stylish Roald, Eve Austin as party girl Gemma, and Ozioma Whenu as the Nigerian princess Blessing.

In previous interviews, Badgley promises that he and the rest of the You team are shaking up the series’ format for the new season, straying away from the same old meet-cute to murder formula.

“The tone is similar but it’s shifting in that there is a different format. We’re using a different format,” Badgley said. “It’s almost like we’re shifting the genre slightly, and I think it works.”