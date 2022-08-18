Neve Campbell doesn’t need Scream 6, the horror sequel that doesn’t think she’s worth as much money as she does. She has Twisted Metal, she has the Lincoln Lawyer TV show, and now she has another TV show co-created by Lincoln Lawyer duo David E. Kelley and Michael Connelly. It’s called Avalon, but a better title would be Island Cop, because that sounds like a much more fun show than the real title.

It’s also more descriptive: The show stars Campbell as Detective Nicole “Nic” Searcy, the one cop stationed to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s one office on Catalina Island (home of the famous wine mixer, the biggest helicopter leasing event in the western hemisphere). This comes from Deadline, which says Detective Searcy’s “strong moral compass” rubbed someone the wrong way and got her “banished to Catalina’s biggest city, Avalon.” (Ohhh, it’s the name of a place.) However, she eventually realizes that there are plenty of island crimes for a big-shot cop like her to solve, especially once “more than 1 million tourists a year” arrive on the island to cause trouble, and “each day when the ferries arive, hundreds of potential new stories enter the island.”

It sounds like perfect TV show fodder, in other words. A picturesque setting? A famous star? Episodic mysteries? David E. Kelley’s name in the credits? Come on! We just wish that TV show were called something cool like Island Cop or Catalina Justice. Just imagine Neve Campbell showing up at the scene of a… seagull theft or some other island crime, flashing her badge, and saying “I’m Catalina Justice, Island Cop. What’s going on here?” (In this scenario, the character’s name is Catalina Justice and her job is Island Cop. David E. Kelly: Give us a call if you’re interested.)

