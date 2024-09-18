A riveting Halle Berry survives a post-apocalyptic cabin in the woods in Never Let Go

The protective instinct of a mother is one that proves deadly for earthly and demonic entities alike in Never Let Go, the latest from French genre veteran Alexandre Aja. Directed from a screenplay co-written by Kevin Coughlin and Ryan Grassby, the film follows a young mother and her two sons who reside in a secluded forest cabin that was built with love—and ample spiritual protection—by elder relatives who felt an evil presence slowly encroaching toward them. Melding survival, psychological, and supernatural elements, Never Let Go is a thrilling ride in its entirety, a feat achieved by the stellar performances from its core trio. Even if the film’s mythology is never fully unraveled, Aja’s tension-crafting easily makes up for the odd narrative misstep.

Young twin brothers Samuel (Anthony B. Jenkins) and Nolan (Percy Daggs IV) have only ever explored their rustic, hand-carved home and the overgrown greenery that directly surrounds it. They haven’t even had the luxury of running around in the wilderness, as their Momma (Halle Berry) demands that they all tie themselves to ropes that remain tethered to the property whenever they wish to step off the front porch. You see, Momma’s parents imbued the house with a divine aura that deters malicious spirits from entering, but as soon as one loses contact with the property, they are instantly vulnerable to possession. Therefore, the rope provides a holy loophole.

During one of their routine expeditions into the forest to hunt for sustenance, Samuel trips and is accidentally freed from the rope’s grip. Momma swoops in just in time, reconnecting her son to the rope just as a bloody, fork-tongued creature advances toward the boy; interestingly, only she can see these monsters, a fact that makes Nolan increasingly suspicious of his mother’s fervent belief in the metaphysical. Indeed, she does subject the boys to strict (and certainly unpleasant) rites, which range from incessantly chanting house-related mantras to locking them in the cellar so they can reflect on the mystical privileges the abode affords them.

However, the family isn’t just battling demonic bloodlust. As winter falls over the property, so does a devastating famine. There is a scarcity of game, the family’s greenhouse is rendered barren and their paltry food supply gradually dwindles via time lapse. Samuel, who’s still frail from the fall, has become particularly haggard; his body, as well as his mental faculties, are clearly beginning to fade. In a desperate last-ditch effort to feed her family, Momma proposes a taboo source for their next meal. Enraged, Nolan finally defies his mother’s control in a move that, quite literally, causes all hell to break loose.

Berry is absolutely riveting in Never Let Go, providing a nuanced portrait of a woman whose nurturing nature has been eclipsed by apocalyptic adversity. She alleges that the entities so desperate to decimate her family have already ravaged the rest of the world, meaning that they are likely the last humans who’ve been untouched by this sinister plague. When the audience does peek at these oft-invisible entities through Momma’s eyes, they always assume the appearances of bygone family members, typically Momma’s own mother (Kathryn Kirkpatrick) and the boys’ father (William Catlett), giving some credence to Nolan’s suspicions around his mother’s declining mental health. However, Never Let Go never truly elaborates on the tangible circumstances that threaten the family’s well-being (is it parental negligence, world-ending evil, or a conniving mixture of the two?), a decision that was almost absolutely made with the intent of provoking a diversity of “hot takes” during the end credits.

Jenkins and Daggs are formidable stars in their own right, and the film tends to focus on their characters’ development above all else. Never Let Go’s production design is also perfectly tailored to their worldview, with scrappy childlike decorations adorning the home with the little creative resources afforded to the children. Production designer Jeremy Stanbridge fabricates a world that melds elements of Peter Pan with The Evil Dead, bringing both whimsy and malice into the film’s woodland setting. Equally entrancing is ROB’s synth-heavy score, which was, remarkably, alleged to have been completed in just a matter of days. With a slew of genre and Francophone gems under his belt (having also collaborated with Rebecca Zlotowski and Coralie Fargeat), the composer is perfectly attuned to the creepy, yet never crowding, demands of his musical stylings.

Sadly, the ending of Never Let Go leaves many stones unturned, but this doesn’t detract from the success of the scares conjured behind the camera by Aja. Even Aja’s most famous film, the New French Extremity entry High Tension, completely falls apart during the climax; this film, by comparison, only leaves audiences frustrated to know more about the world we spend 100 minutes thoroughly submerged in. As recent horror offerings disproportionately lean toward disappointing remakes and tepid commentary on our modern way of life, it’s refreshing to encounter genre fare that is equal parts original and entertaining.

Director: Alexandre Aja

Writers: Kevin Coughlin, Ryan Grassby

Stars: Halle Berry, Percy Daggs IV, Anthony B. Jenkins

Release Date: September 20, 2024