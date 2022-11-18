Sure, this weekend you can see Nicholas Hoult in The Menu, which The A.V. Club calls “fiendishly delightful.” However, it’s not hard to start thinking ahead when the Mad Max: Fury Road star’s upcoming slate of projects includes Robert Eggers’ Nosferatu, a voice role in the new Garfield, and Renfield, which features Nicolas Cage playing Dracula. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Hoult previews the Universal monster movie, due out next year.



“...I felt so fortunate to be back on set with him because I’m such a fan of his,” says Hoult, who previously worked with Cage as a child actor in The Weather Man. “But to get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don’t think there’s two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage. So, to put those together and be in scenes with him and just watch all the inspiration and all the things that he brings to the character, the fun of it, the dedication, his love for acting, I just loved every single moment.”

Hoult plays the titular role in Renfield, Dracula’s familiar who hopes to become a vampire himself. Though the character is part of the original Dracula novel, the film is described as a “modern monster tale.”

“As a person, he’s such a pure soul to be around, and I’m excited for people to see what he’s done,” the The Great actor continues. “It’s original, but it’s steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore. So it’s exciting, even though it’s a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I’m excited for it.”



Renfield also co-stars Ben Schwartz, Awkwafina, and Brandon Scott Jones. Directed by Chris McKay, it’s set to hit theaters on April 14, 2023.