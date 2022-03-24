While the cancelation of Netflix’s GLOW came as a shock back in 2020, the co-creators of the ‘80s wrestling series seem to have bounced back quickly enough–and moved on to another streamer. Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive currently have an overall deal with Apple TV+, and their first new project is set to debut on April 15. While the big hair and high-cut leotards are still sorely missed, the co-showrunners have certainly found a fresh outlet for their character-driven storytelling.

Roar is an anthology series adapted from a compilation of short stories by Cecilia Ahern, who is also an executive producer on the show. Each episode will focus on a different woman’s seemingly ordinary life taking a turn for the bizarre.



Nicole Kidman’s character develops the compulsion to eat photographs, while Cynthia Erivo plays a high-powered working mom who finds strange bite marks on her body. Merritt Wever ditches the dating apps and starts a relationship with a duck, and apparently it’s possible to return your husband to the store in this universe. Well, alright then!

Mensch and Flahive have also reunited with some familiar faces from GLOW on Roar. Betty Gilpin is seen becoming a literal trophy wife and Alison Brie plays a ghost who investigates her own murder from the beyond; Chris Lowell will also appear on the series.



Even if you didn’t watch GLOW (binge it now and maybe Netflix will give us a movie to wrap things up?), you’re sure to recognize plenty of other people in a cast that also includes Alfred Molina, Issa Rae, Daniel Dae Kim, Jake Johnson, Jason Mantzoukas, Jillian Bell, Nick Kroll, Hugh Dancy, and Ego Nwodim.

While many of Apple TV+’s other series have been releasing weekly, all eight episodes of Roar will be available immediately.