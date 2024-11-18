Nicole Kidman says those famous photos are not from her divorce But you can meme her as much as you want; she'll "do anything for cinema."

The A.V. Club just shared our favorite unsolved mysteries, but Nicole Kidman may have opened a whole new can of worms to obsess over. According to a new GQ cover story, those famous photos of the Babygirl actor in a pink top with her arms outstretched experiencing something akin to pure, unbridled joy were not taken in the immediate aftermath of her 2001 divorce from Tom Cruise, despite a persistent urban legend. “That was not me,” Kidman said. “That was from a film, that wasn’t real life.”

So now the question becomes: what film? Kidman didn’t offer any hints and whatever shot this outfit was in must have been cut from the final edit. If she’d worn even one piece of this ensemble in any of her projects, internet sleuths would have pieced this together a long time ago. Let the speculation commence!

In the meantime, Kidman has plenty of other easily sourceable memes for us to giggle about (or potentially to distract wannabe Sherlocks from poking around too much on the proverbial cutting room floor). There’s the gif of her clapping like the Grinch at the Oscars, which she explained was “’cause I had a massive heavy borrowed ring on and it was really painful, and I was scared of wrecking the jewellery. Ha! There’s always something behind the actual images that go out there, right?”

Don’t worry; the fact that so many things she says and does seem to go viral hasn’t stopped Kidman from sharing exactly what she’s feeling in the moment.. “I love wind,” she apparently told her GQ interviewer, apparently unprompted. When asked to elaborate, she responded, “I don’t know, I just love it. ’Cause it’s another force coming from somewhere else. And it comes in all different—sometimes it’s a breeze and sometimes it’s a tempest. I love it.”

It’s okay to laugh along with Kidman as she joins the Drew Barrymore school of inclement weather enjoyers; it sounds like she’s completely in on the joke. Speaking about her immortal “heartbreak feels good in a place like this” AMC ad, she quipped “I’ll do anything for cinema, so you can meme me as much as you want.” Whatever the theater chain paid her for that spot, it wasn’t enough.