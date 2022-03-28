The Witch and The Lighthouse director Robert Eggers making a remake of Nosferatu—F.W. Murnau’s legally distinct vampire movie from the ‘20s—makes a lot of sense: He likes old-fashioned horror and films shot in black and white, so it’s a good fit. Robert Eggers remaking Nosferatu with The Witch star Anya Taylor-Joy also makes a lot of sense: The two work well together and she’s good at capturing a spooky vibe.

What does not make as much sense is Eggers remaking Nosferatu with both Anya Taylor-Joy and Harry Styles. It seems like the kind of weird casting that comes out long before a movie ever actually gets made and then quickly gets walked back when everyone realizes that it doesn’t make any sense, and yet, Harry Styles was attached to this new Nosferatu... emphasis on “was” because Styles’ potential casting in Eggers’ potential remake of Nosferatu has been walked back after everyone realized that it doesn’t make any sense.

Or, to be more accurate, The New Yorker says that Styles had to back out for scheduling reasons, which is the generic excuse that everyone in Hollywood gives when they decide not to do something. So the bad news in all of this is that we won’t get to see Harry Styles in a Nosferatu remake. W ould he have played Count Orlock, the rat-like vampire played by Max Schreck in the original movie? Would that have been as incredible as it seems on paper?

Eggers’ Nosferatu still isn’t officially confirmed, but it is still on his mind at the very least and a Variety story says that Taylor-Joy has been involved in discussions for the film. His next movie, the Icelandic adventure The Northman with Alexander Skarsgård and Taylor-Joy, is coming to theaters on April 22 after a bunch of COVID delays. Maybe if we all go see it and tell our friends that Anya Taylor-Joy would be good as a vampire or as a vampire’s friend, Nosferatu will happen.