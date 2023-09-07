One Piece season 2 already written, despite Netflix not yet ordering One Piece season 2

Good news for anyone who’s found themselves surprisingly charmed by Netflix’s live-action adaptation of long-running manga and anime series One Piece: A second season of the show might not be as far out as you might be expecting.

This is per Variety, which reports that the show’s producers, including Marty Adelstein of Tomorrow Studios, apparently got some of their work done in advance this time around: Adelstein asserts that the scripts for a second season of the series have already been written, and are just waiting for permission to shoot. Which you could understandably accuse of being a pretty severe case of putting the cart before the horse , in so far as Netflix has not, in fact, asked for a second season of the series to be made just yet. Still, y’know: Good hustle. (Tomorrow Studios president Becky Clements has claimed that Netflix has told producers that the show “exceeded expectations,” although god only knows what that means in the current “pump it up, then dump it” streaming climate.)

All of this has apparently contributed to a level of optimism from producers that would be worthy of the show’s gleefully unflappable pirate hero, Monkey D. Luffy (Iñaki Godoy). Clements suggests that the series—a cartoonishly bright pirate adventure with a lot of elaborate visual effects—could be ready to roll out new episodes in as little as a year. (Give or take the conclusion of the SAG-AFTRA strike, of course.) “ Somewhere between a year and 18 months, we could be ready for air,” Clements asserted.

Which, again, seems very ambitious for a show whose streamer has so far asked for zero new episodes, but Clements and Adelstein seem very confident that they’ll soon be King Of The Pirate-Based-Shows. And, to be fair, at least they’re putting their bravado in service of a genuinely fun show: One Piece might not be the most intellectual offering going in the streaming world right now, but it’s a consistently enjoyable trip, with Godoy giving a cheerfully charming performance as the lead.