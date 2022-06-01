Pete Davidson playing a pothead in an A24 film is so expected that it’s hardly worth a headline, but add Orlando Bloom into the mix? Our interest has been piqued.

The two will share the screen in Wizards!, a new film from Australian writer-director David Michôd (The King), per Deadline. Michôd will serve both roles for this latest flick, having collaborated on the story with Joel Edgerton. Naomi Scott, Franz Rogowski and Sean Harris are also set to star in the film.

Wizards! “follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators (Davidson and Rogowski) who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone,” according to a synopsis from Deadline.

The film is the latest in a string of collaborations between A24 and Plan B (including Moonlight, Minari, and The Last Black Man In San Francisco). Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B will produce alongside Liz Watts of See-Saw Films.

Pete Davidson has recently left Saturday Night Live, where he rose to fame by playing himself. Outside of SNL, he’s also mostly played versions of himself (ready: goofy stoner dudes), and is literally signed on to play himself in his new Peacock comedy, Bupkis.

That said, he’s worked with an interesting roster of directors, including, most recently, Halina Reijn for A24’s Bodies Bodies Bodies. Based on what little we know of his Wizards! character, it seems firmly within his limited scope–but did you ever expect him to be directed by the guy who made The King? Probably not!

Bloom, meanwhile, has appeared everywhere from the Shire to the Caribbean to The Lonely Island. Most recently, he starred in Prime Video’s Victorian mystery/fantasy Carnival Row alongside Cara Delevingne. We’ll be interested to see what this team up with Davidson will entail.