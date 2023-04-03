Paddington In Peru is no longer a pipe dream, sets production schedule

After what feels like a millennium of waiting, the third Paddington film will officially kick off production on July 24. Deadline reports despite rumors of its shaky standing, Paddington In Peru is still in the works at Studiocanal.

As indicated by the title, the bear’s third adventure will take him back home to “darkest Peru.” Otherwise, little details about the threequel are known, but we can bet Paddington is gonna wear a red little hat and eat some marmalade.

Advertisement

Early last year, it was announced that Paddington In Peru would begin filming by the end of 2022. However, one year later, star Ben Whishaw said he was unsure if it was still even happening, saying the production had gone “silent.” It’s been six years since Paddington 2 hit theaters, and it will most likely be at least one more until the marmalade-loving bear graces screens once again.

The film will hopefully feature more on the origin story of the beloved bear. In the children’s books, it’s explained Paddington ends up in London after his elderly Aunt Lucy went to live in the Home for Retired Bears. He moved in with his auntie after his parents died in a wildfire. As a Latino displaced by geopolitics, he had to white-wash his given name because it’s “hard to pronounce.” While creating the character, Michael Bond was inspired by refugees in London during World War II.

G/O Media may get a commission $470 Off HP Envy Desktop Bundle PC Fast-processing PC

This PC has 12th Generation Intel Core i9 Processor and as they say, "Ports for everything." Buy for $1230 at Amazon Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul King, who directed the first two Paddington films, previously passed the baton to Dougal Wilson, who makes his feature film debut with Paddington In Peru. King is still attached to the project as an executive producer, with the screenplay written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster, and James Lamont

It’s expected that Whishaw will return to voice the animated bear, with other key cast members including Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins, Julie Walters, Imelda Staunton, and Michael Gambon.