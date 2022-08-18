There’s a really simple way to tell if you’re watching one of the best shows on television. Ask yourself: Is Patrick Fischler on this show? With that question in mind, we can finally say that Barry is officially joining the Fischler class of television excellence . Fischler, who’s appeared in Twin Peaks, Mad Men, Lost, and much , much more, will join the cast of Barry’s fourth season in a major recurring role, reports Deadline.



Frankly, we can’t think of anyone that belongs in the Barry universe more. Few actors can face the personification of human darkness with such power. Of course, given how Barry’s been going these days, it wouldn’t be too much of a stretch for the man behind the dumpster at Winkie’s to make an appearance , presumably as one of Barry’s parents or as an expression of Barry’s psyche . But as of right now , all we know is that he’s playing “Lon Oneil, a man with a plan.” A nd, sure, the personification of human sorrow and pain could be named “Lon.”



Obviously, we could sit here all day theorizing as to what plan Lon has. We can even try and figure out how Lon lost the apostrophe in his last name. But for right now, we’ll bask in our excitement that one of our best character actors is joining a cast that includes Stephen Root and Henry Winkler.

Fischler himself shares in our excitement. Earlier today, he tweeted, “If you’re lucky, a few times in a career you get to work with amazing people on an amazing project. This is one of those times.” If this is the criteria for luck, then Fischler has dethroned Lou Gehrig as the luckiest man on the face of the Earth.

Now we just have to wait for stupid time to pass so that we can enjoy the new season of Barry. Stupid, time, move faster!