After nearly two hours of announcements about “reimaginings,” Pixar finally went ahead and announced an actual original film at the D23 Expo in Anaheim, California.



The new Pixar movie follows Elio, a young boy who makes first contact with space aliens. It stars America Ferrera as Olga, Elio’s mother, who runs a top-secret military operation, trying to track down a transmission from deep space. Elio ends up the first person to make contact, and gets beamed up into a flying saucer. These aliens then take him to the “communiverse,” which is like an alien U.N.



Oh, also, Amy Poheler was there to announce that Insider Out 2 would be coming, from director Kelsey Mann. The movie will take place in Riley’s head, but this time she’s a teenager, and there will be new emotions showing up.

