In 2021, after he had instituted his “I’m only making 10 movies” rule but before he had really decided what that meant or what that 10th movie might be, Quentin Tarantino seemed vaguely open to the idea of making a third Kill Bill movie—and by that we mean that when somebody at a film festival asked if he would do it, the most definitive answer he could come up with was to ask “why not?” and then leave it at that. He has apparently come up with a good reason why not to do it in the years since, though, because we know what his final movie will be and it’s not a Kill Bill sequel.

Tarantino is working on The Movie Critic, something set in the ‘70s about a man who is not Pauline Kael, and he recently confirmed to De Morgen (a newspaper in Belgium) that he’s not making a rumored Kill Bill sequel starring original star Uma Thurman and her real-life daughter Maya Hawke. “I don’t see that happening,” he said, reiterating that this next and final film is “about a film critic, a male critic.”

So that seems pretty conclusive, assuming his pants are not currently in fire, because he’d either have to be laying about his next movie being this film critic adventure or about stopping after 10 movies—and he must know that he will be mocked ruthlessly at America’s hip independent movie theaters if he becomes a liar.

Elsewhere in the interview, which takes the ever-popular form of a list of things Tarantino likes, he mentions that, if he had been a songwriter instead of a filmmaker, he would’ve liked to make something like Bob Dylan’s Blonde On Blonde. He also highlights how good Peppa Pig is, saying he appreciate that the episodes are short, that the characters are cute, and that there’s a surprising amount of satire in it. So there you go, Tarantino fans: Blonde On Blonde and Peppa Pig.