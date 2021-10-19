In a world where most pop culture news is carefully held in secret so it can be deployed at the most opportune time, Quentin Tarantino is like a particularly chaotic and wild breath of fresh air. The Quentin Tarantino news cycle is almost impossible to follow, because every time he says something about his plans for the future it’s different from whatever the last thing he said was, ren d ering the whole thing kind of endearingly pointless.

He was maybe going to make one more movie that might be a Star Trek movie, then he said maybe he’d just stop with the movies he’d already made. At one point he said he would make another Kill Bill and there was talk of a 20-hour version of Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood that would’ve made the Netflix version of The Hateful Eight feel like a nice walk in a snowy park.

Now he’s back on the Kill Bill 3 train, but it doesn’t seem like he particularly cares if he stays on it. Speaking at the Rome Film Festival this week (via Variety), Tarantino said he has “no idea” what his next movie will be, and he even threw in a “why not?” when someone suggested that it could be a third Kill Bill. So maybe he’ll do it, maybe he won’t do it. He doesn’t know.

What he does know, is that he’d like to do some other stuff before making another normal movie. He’s talked about some of this before, like his desire to write a book about film criticism and maybe make a TV show, but one thing he’d really like to do is make a comedy—maybe specifically a Spaghetti Western comedy where all of the actors speak a different language.

“The Mexican Bandido is an Italian, the hero is an American, the bad sheriff is a German, the Mexican saloon girl is Israeli,” is how he described it, saying that the actors would just have to think, “Okay, when he’s finished talking then I can talk.” Variety makes it sound like he got a big kick out of pitching this idea, even if he doesn’t necessarily see it as a movie, so… we’ll see.