Tyler Sanders, a former child actor who earned an Emmy nomination for his starring role on Amazon’s kids fantasy series Just Add Magic: Mystery City, has died. Sanders—whose other recent credits include single-episode appearances on The Rookie and Fox’s 9-1-1: Lone Star City—was 18; his death has been confirmed by his agent, per Deadline, with no cause of death confirmed.

Per Sanders’ bio on IMDB, he’d been acting regularly since he was 10; an early credit saw him appear in an episode of Fear The Walking Dead as the younger version of Sam Underwood’s character, Jake. In 2018, he booked a part on The Rookie, playing the son of a man on the run from the law; that same year, he appeared in The Reliant, a faith-based film starring Kevin Sorbo.

On his Facebook fan page, Sanders was effusive about the projects he worked on , thanking The Rookie’s Nathan Fillion and the producers of The Reliant, in between posts about bungie jumping and clips of him doing stand-up at the Hollywood Improv. He was especially positive about the cast of Just Add Magic: Mystery City, his most prominent starring role, which saw him (with Jolie Hoang-Rappaport and Jenna Qureshi) play a kid who becomes one of the protectors of a magical cookbook, in a spin-off of the previous Amazon series Just Add Magic. The series was nominated for two Daytime Emmys in 2021, one for Outstanding Writing Team for a kids show, and the other for Sanders, for Outstanding Performance.

Sanders’ most recent appearance was on 9-1-1: Lone Star, playing Brian in this April’s episode “Impulse Control.” He posted a picture of himself with the show’s cast—including Rob Lowe, Gina Torres, and more—on his Instagram eight weeks ago.

Sanders’ agent, Pedro Tapia, made a statement about his client today, saying, “ Tyler was a talented actor with a bright future. He comes from a wonderful family, and we ask that you respect their privacy at this time.” Tapia also said Sanders ’ cause of death is currently being investigated.