Last year, Regé-Jean Page stole hearts as Simon Basset, or the Duke of Hastings, in the Shondaland romance drama Bridgerton. In his next role, he’s just going to steal.

Advertisement

Still sticking with Netflix, Page is set to star in Fargo (the television series) creator Noah Hawley’s untitled heist film. The plot details of the film remain undisclosed, but it’ s based on an original idea by Hawley, who will serve as director, writer, and producer. The untitled feature is a co-production between Netflix and the Russo Brothers’ AGBO.

Page recently snagged an Emmy nomination for his lead performance in Bridgerton (Netflix’s most popular series thus far). The second season of the horny period drama will move on without Page as a cast member, as it shifts focus to another member of the aristocratic Bridgerton family—Jonathan Bailey’s character Anthony.

Since his appearance on Bridgerton in 2020, Page’s only on-screen moment has been as the host of Saturday Night Live. However, more from the Roots actor is finally on its way. Page’s other upcoming projects include another just wrapped AGBO project: The Gray Man starring Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jessica Henwick, and Ana de Armas. He is also set to star in Paramount’s forthcoming Dungeons and Dragons.

Hawley is known for his work on the Emmy-winning Fargo series, as well as his roles as the creator, writer, director, and showrunner of FX’s Legion. He made his feature-film directorial debut in 2019 with the astronaut drama Lucy In The Sky, starring Natalie Portman.

G/O Media may get a commission 29% off ‘Allergy Test My Pet’ Kit Hone in on your dog’s unique sensitivities.

Receive a custom analysis of around 100 food and environmental items. Buy for $70 at StackSocial

The writer was set to adapt Kurt Vonnegut’s Cat’s Cradle for FX, but after 6 years of stalling the miniseries was ultimately scrapped in August. In addition to the untitled heist film, he’s working on an Alien series for FX, based on the Ridley Scott film franchise.