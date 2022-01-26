Here’s what’s happening in the world of television for Wednesday, January 26. All times are Eastern.



Advertisement

Top pick

Resident Alien (SYFY and USA, 9 p.m., season-two premiere): Chris Sheridan’s sci-fi dramedy is based on the Dark Horse comics. It follows Harry Vanderspiegle (Alan Tudyk), an alien who crash-lands on Earth with a mission to destroy civilization. His plans are ruined when he starts befriending the citizens of his small Colorado hometown, including a young boy, Max Hawthorne (Judah Prehn) who can see his real face.

Season two kicks off with “Old Friends,” after Harry returns Max to Earth when he catches the kid as a stowaway on his ship back home. Harry then takes a trip to New York City with Asta (Sara Toko) in search of someone he can call family. The show also stars Alice Wetturland, Corey Reynolds, Elizabeth Bowen.

Regular coverage

The Book Of Boba Fett (Disney+, 3:01 a.m.)

DC’s Legends Of Tomorrow (The CW, 8 p.m.)

Wild card

Astrid And Lilly Save The World (SYFY and USA, 10 p.m., series premiere): Created by Noelle Stehman and Betsy Van Stone, the show centers on teenage BFFs Astrid (Jana Morrison) and Lilly (Samantha Aucoin). They’re social outcasts who accidentally crack open a portal to a terrifying but quirky monster dimension. It becomes their responsibility to vanquish the creepy creatures, save the world, and become heroes. But only if they can survive the worst horror of them all: high school.

American Rock Stars (Peacock, 3:01 a.m.): Nick Offerman narrates this documentary about Team Shuster from USA Men’s Olympic Curling competition as they prepare to defend their gold medal during the 2022 winter games. Director Scott Boggins goes behind the scenes with the team, examining their journey from small-town roots to the dramatic trials, and to eventually winning during the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.