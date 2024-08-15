R.I.P. Peter Marshall, longtime host of Hollywood Squares Marshall hosted more than 5,000 episodes of the popular game show from 1966 through 1981

Peter Marshall—the game show host who stood behind the Hollywood Squares (née The Hollywood Squares) podium for over 5,000 episodes—died Thursday in his home in Encino, California, from kidney failure. His wife, Laurie, confirmed the news to Variety. He was 98.

Marshall won four daytime Emmy Awards for The Hollywood Squares, which he hosted from 1966 through 1981. “It was the easiest job I ever had, and I never rehearsed,” he once joked (via The Hollywood Reporter). Hollywood Squares always featured two contestants competing for prizes and money. They’d secure those winnings by assessing the validity of answers given by a tic-tac-toe board of celebrities to questions asked by Marshall. The show was known for its irreverent humor and “zingers,” and featured a revolving door of celebrity guests including Burt Reynolds, Mel Brooks, Joan Rivers, Rose Marie, Cliff Arquette, Paul Lynde (who often occupied the show’s special middle square), and hundreds more. The format has been revived several times since, with a new take hosted by Nate Burleson featuring Drew Barrymore as the center square coming to CBS in 2025.

After leaving Hollywood Squares, Marshall went on to host a score of other game shows and series, including All-Star Blitz, Yahtzee, Fantasy with Leslie Uggams, and more. “Listen to people, have fun, and know the game. That’s basically all you have to do to be a good game show host,” Marshall said of his career in 2019 (via Deadline). “Know the game thoroughly so if something goes wrong, you know how to rectify it. And most importantly, enjoy the people.”

Marshall also had a long career in entertainment before joining The Hollywood Squares. He worked as a DJ for Armed Forces Radio for a stint during World War II before linking up with Tommy Noonan to develop a comedy act that the duo would go on to perform for multiple variety shows and films, including The Ed Sullivan Show and The Rookie. He also acted in several movies including Ensign Pulver, The Cavern, and Annie. As radio crooner Bert Healy, the latter film also allowed Marshall to show off his considerable musical talent. This also led him to many theatrical credits, including roles in Skyscraper, La Cage Aux Folles, and the West End production of Bye Bye Birdie.

In 2002, Marshall released his memoir, Backstage With The Original Hollywood Square. He is survived by his wife, Laurie, his daughters Suzanne Browning and Jaime Dimarco, his son Pete LaCock, and 12 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.