For the last two seasons, Mythic Quest, like For All Mankind, played second fiddle to Apple TV’s most popular shows: Ted Lasso and Severance. So it only seems fitting that show creator Rob McElhenney, a television superpower with 150,000 seasons of It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia under his belt, would take a little from their success.

No, we’re not talking about the apparently legal Ryan Reynolds’ social experiment, Welcome To Wrexham. We’re talking about the trailer for season three of Mythic Quest. Opening in a stark white hallway lined with black and white portraits of humanity’s heroes, Mythic Quest looks like it was shot at Severance. More likely, they’re mocking the walls of Apple Park, the $5 billion office designed by Jony Ive, which famously had windows so seamless and clean that employees were injuring themselves by walking into them.

Mythic Quest — Season 3 Official Trailer | Apple TV+

Mythic Quest season three brings Ian and Poppy (Rob McElhenney and Charlotte Nicdao) to their new offices, where they will craft their new passion project, Hera. Meanwhile, across town, David (David Hornsby) is quietly crushing it at running the in-universe video game Mythic Quest. That is until he re-hires Brad (Danny Pudi), who appears as malevolent and conniving as ever. Poor, stupid David.

Here’s the synopsis:

In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses’ incessant bickering. Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant — more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man.

Season two of Mythic Quest brought the show to even greater heights, frequently upending our understanding of what a workplace sitcom about video games can be. Some episodes can be about inspiration striking because you see Pong for the first time. Others, as advertised in the new trailer, can feature Joe Manganiello.



Mythic Quest returns on November 11.