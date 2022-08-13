Six years after its release, Rogue One remains a highlight of the Disney era of Star Wars films: A dark, sober glimpse at what war looks like to the common soldiers of that galaxy oh so long ago and far away, and a film in which the only “Skywalker” who appears on screen is there to slaughter a few last remnants of our heroes in a brutal display of power.

Gareth Edwards’ gritty space- war film is now gearing up to get a prequel, of course, with the Diego Luna-starring Andor TV series set to premiere on Disney+ o n September 21 . To promote the release—and maybe to underscore that we won’t be getting any flash-forwards to what Rebel spy Cassian Andor is up to after Rogue One finishes up —Disney is bringing its “Star Wars Story” back to IMAX theaters on August 26, along with an advance look at the new show. (We’re guessing that means “exclusive trailer,” not, like, “Hey, here’s the whole first episode,” to be clear.)

It’s not entirely obvious yet how wide the release will be; Fandango, which is promoting the re-release, hasn’t put out a list of theaters yet. It did get a new poster for the film, though, showing silhouettes of the cast (Luna, plus Felicity Jones, Alan Tudyk, Donnie Yen, and more) in the shadow of the Death Star whose plans they’re trying to steal.

Meanwhile, Andor is promising its own darker look at the nascent R ebellion ; series showrunner Troy Gilroy has said the show will track Cassian Andor’s development from being “ revolution-averse and cynical, and lost, and kind of a mess, ” to the moment when he’s willing to give his life for the Rebellion’s last desperate gasp for hope.

