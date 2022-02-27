It’s officially time for the 28th annual SAG Awards.

The SAG Awards are peer-voted and they celebrates some of the best performances in film and TV over the last year. The ceremony is often considered an Oscars preview. This year, Succession, Ted Lasso, House Of Gucci, The Power Of The Dog all lead the list of nominees.



The 2022 SAG Awards ceremony is going held be at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California—and this year, the red carpet event is back. We have rounded up some red carpet looks so that you can get a chance to see this year’s biggest stars just before the awards are handed out.

This list will be updated as more stars arrive on the red carpet.