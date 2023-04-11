Scream directors Radio Silence are making a Universal monster movie

#RestoreTheDarkUniverse is happening! Just kidding, it’s explicitly not happening, and nobody has ever earnestly tweeted #RestoreTheDarkUniverse anyway. BUT filmmaking collective Radio Silence, who previously made Scream (the fifth one) and Scream VI (plus the Escape From New York remake that will definitely happen), have singed on to make a mysterious Universal monster movie that Deadline refers to as a “monster thriller.”

The Deadline story specifically notes that this project is “in the vein” of Universal movies like The Invisible Man and Renfield, which take old Universal monster concepts and spin them in a “fresh, new direction,” and it also notes that those movies “are not part of a shared interconnected universe, which allows each film to stand on its own.” Sigh. Someday we’ll meet again, Tom Cruise Mummy and Russell Crowe Jekyll. Someday….

Anyway, we don’t know any real details about this monster thriller, including which old monster it will involve, but it sounds like this will be a blank check-style project for Radio Silence. Apparently, this is the movie they wanted to do after Scream, but since that was a hit, Paramount wanted them to get Scream VI off the ground as quickly as possible. Now they’re doing this project next, which implies that they have at least some level of freedom about what movies they choose, which in turn implies that this is some kind of exciting idea that they really want to do.

So hey, that’s cool. Better a comparatively original idea than immediately getting swallowed up by the Marvel machine, or the Star Wars machine, or the DC machine, or any of the other machines. Unless they get stuck making five more Scream movies after they make this monster movie, of course. Or whatever, they can do what they want. We’re not here to judge anyone.

